IAS officer on inspection of school in UP village eats mid-day meal with students

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan visited a government school in an Uttar Pradesh village and had mid-day meal with the students while interacting with them about matters of the school.Bhooshan, who is also district Gautam Buddh Nagars nodal officer for communicable diseases and COVID-19, visited the junior high school and primary school during his visit to Dadha village on Thursday.To get a first-hand experience of the quality of food served to children, the GNIDA CEO tasted the mid-day meal that was served to the students.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-10-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 16:02 IST
Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan visited a government school in an Uttar Pradesh village and had mid-day meal with the students while interacting with them about matters of the school.

Bhooshan, who is also district Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for communicable diseases and COVID-19, visited the junior high school and primary school during his visit to Dadha village on Thursday.

''To get a first-hand experience of the quality of food served to children, the (GNIDA) CEO tasted the mid-day meal that was served to the students. He also interacted with the students on matters of their school,'' a GNIDA official said.

He was informed about the problem of repairing toilets in the school, an open drain outside and other issues, after which he directed officials to ensure quick resolution of matters, the official said.

Bhooshan also directed GNIDA officers to follow check the quality of food served in mid-day meals in schools themselves.

''He also instructed officials to provide sports facilities to children in the schools,'' the official added. The IAS officer's visit left many children quite baffled. Raman, a class 3 student, was surprised to have Bhooshan share the meal with them on the verandah of their nondescript school.

Pictures and videos of Bhooshan on an inspection tour of Dadha village's local health care centre and schools was widely shared on social media with many hailing the 1992-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officer for his initiative. During his visit to the village, the GNIDA CEO also inspected the community health centre where he went around meeting the patients and officials.

He has directed GNIDA officers to ensure preparedness for medical oxygen and concentrators in view of a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic and asked them to properly maintain the community health centre premises.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

