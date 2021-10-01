Sujata Chaturvedi takes charge as new sports secretary
Mittal got his superannuation on September 30.Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training DoPT.Mittal held the post since April last year and during his tenure, India recorded its best-ever performances in both Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
- Country:
- India
Seasoned bureaucrat Sujata Chaturvedi on Friday took charge as the new sports secretary from the outgoing Ravi Mittal.
Chaturvedi, who was appointed to the post last month, is a 1989 batch IAS officer of Bihar cadre. Mittal got his superannuation on September 30.
Chaturvedi has previously served as an additional secretary, department of personnel and training (DoPT).
Mittal held the post since April last year and during his tenure, India recorded its best-ever performances in both Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. ''@IndiaSports extends a hearty welcome to Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS ,Secretary , Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports,'' the sports ministry wrote on its Twitter handle.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also welcomed Chaturvedi.
''SAI extends a warm welcome to Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports,'' SAI tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
8th edition of Indian Army Chiefs' conclave to commence from today
US interested in transferring its capital from China to India, says Nitin Gadkari
In remote Indian village, teacher turns walls into blackboards to close school gap
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide
Over 20 mn viewers in India streaming YouTube on TVs, consumption of Indic language content rises