Scoreboard: India Wom vs Australia Wom, Day 2
Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia here on Friday.
India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana c McGrath b Gardner 127 Shafali Verma c McGrath b Molineux 31 Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36 Mithali Raj run out 30 Yastika Bhatia c Mooney b Perry 19 Deepti Sharma not out 12 Taniya Bhatia not out 0 Extras: (B-2 LB-5 NB-1 W-13) 21 Total: (For 5 wickets in 101.5 overs) 276 Fall of wickets: 1/93 2/195 3/217 4/261 5/274 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 18-3-54-1, Darcie Brown 10-0-49-0, Stella Campbell 6-0-31-0, Tahlia McGrath 15.5-3-39-0, Sophie Molineux 14-5-28-2, Ashleigh Gardner 22-10-26-1, Annabel Sutherland 11-4-25-0, Georgia Wareham 5-1-17-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
