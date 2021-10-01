NSUI launches helpline number to address students' queries about DU admission process

Congress-affiliated NSUI on Friday launched a helpline number to address queries of students about the admissions process in the Delhi University.

Releasing the helpline number -- 9268030030 -- National Students' Union of India national president Neeraj Kundan said as a student organization, it is their duty not to let the students face any kind of trouble.

''We have always understood the problems of the students. Today people belonging to other ideologies are also joining us. All the students should be vaccinated at the earliest and after that the student union elections should be held,'' said Kundan.

NSUI national secretary and Delhi in-charge Nitish Gaur said his organisation will help students from all over the country in a big way through this helpline number and the number will be shared on the social media.

Former NSUI state president Akshay Lakra said soon more students will also join NSUI after being impressed by the work done by NSUI during the corona period.

In a related development, former Delhi unit president of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Ram Niwas Bishnoi joined the NSUI.

''The ABVP was sitting at home when NSUI was helping the whole country during the corona period. I have joined NSUI influenced by the thoughts of Rahul Gandhi,'' he said.

However, the ABVP said no one by the name of Ram Niwas Bishnoi was associated with the outfit in any official capacity.

''No one by the name of Ram Niwas Bishnoi was currently holding any position in ABVP cadre of Delhi. ABVP's DU unit president Rohit Sharma and secretary Gunja Singh are actively working for student issues. ''It is petty that NSUI, which is unable to connect with students, has come down to falsely claiming the joining of ABVP members.'' PTI SLB TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)