Committed to fostering meaningful education cooperation with East Asian countries: Pradhan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:01 IST
India is building global competencies to fulfil 21st century aspirations and is committed to fostering meaningful education cooperation with East Asian countries, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday.

Addressing the fifth East Asia Summit (EAS) Education Ministers meet, Pradhan ''reaffirmed India’s commitment to foster long-term and mutually beneficial educational cooperation in sync with the complementarities outlined in the Manila Action Plan''.

''The minister shared the objectives of India's National Education Policy, including universalisation of education, ensuring equity, quality, affordability and flexibility, technology-based learning and several others which uphold the principles of the Manila Action Plan on Education,'' according to an official statement.

''Pradhan spoke about the multi-modal digital interventions, like PM-eVidya, Swayam, Diksha etc which ensured continuity of learning during the pandemic and also on the continuous efforts to ramp up the digital infrastructure to facilitate on demand learning and bridge the digital divide,'' it added.

Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

The minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ''India remains committed to forge meaningful partnerships in making education and skills more inclusive, affordable, equitable, vibrant and aspirational''.

Pradhan also reaffirmed India’s support to strengthening research and academic collaborations, including in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and promoting student and academic exchanges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

