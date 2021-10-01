50 projects to be inaugurated to mark golden jubilee of Meghalaya's statehood: CM

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that his government is gearing up to inaugurate 50 projects to mark the golden jubilee of Meghalaya's statehood next year.

Sangma also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to Meghalaya to witness the statehood day celebrations. Inaugurating a new building of a school at Reking in North Garo Hills, in the presence of Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira and MLAs Rupert Momin and Pongseng Marak, the CM further said that his government has accorded priority to the education sector and made huge investments to create a better learning environment for elementary, secondary and college students. The CM noted that the MDA government has sanctioned ₹12 crores each to colleges in Williamnagar and Baghmara for upgrading infrastructure.

Sangma, during his address at the school, said that work to set up a model college in East Garo Hills is almost over, and it will be made functional next year.

He, however, expressed concern over the poor pass percentage at the secondary and higher secondary levels and maintained that the state was working with stakeholders to improve the standard of education across the state.

The chief minister, during the program, also exhorted farmers to work collectively and enhance the production of crops.

He gave assurance that officials concerned would strive to ensure that the problems faced by the farming community are resolved.

