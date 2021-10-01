Left Menu

Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav: Take part in NALSA programme, says Maha-Goa bar council chief

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:11 IST
The National Legal Services Authority will organise a pan-India awareness and outreach programme from Oct 2 to November 14 as part of the 75th anniversary celebrations of India's Independence and members of the legal profession must take part in large numbers, GB Chavan, chairperson of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council said on Friday.

During this time, NALSA will also be celebrating 25 years of its inception, he said in a letter to district and taluka bar associations here.

Several programmes are being held nationwide by the Union government as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

