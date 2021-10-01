Left Menu

Pradhan, Aus minister discuss making education, skill development key pillars of bilateral relations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:26 IST
Pradhan, Aus minister discuss making education, skill development key pillars of bilateral relations
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met Australian Minister Dan Tehan and discussed about making education and skill development key pillars of bilateral relations.

''Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education and skill development key pillars of bilateral relations,'' Pradhan tweeted.

''Also, shared the transformation taking place in the Indian education system through the #NEP2020 and our efforts to create greater convergence between education and skills to equip our youth with necessary skills to thrive in the 21st-century world,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021