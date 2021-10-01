Pradhan, Aus minister discuss making education, skill development key pillars of bilateral relations

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday met Australian Minister Dan Tehan and discussed about making education and skill development key pillars of bilateral relations.

''Excellent meeting with Australian Minister HE @DanTehanWannon. We discussed working together to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries, especially making education and skill development key pillars of bilateral relations,'' Pradhan tweeted.

''Also, shared the transformation taking place in the Indian education system through the #NEP2020 and our efforts to create greater convergence between education and skills to equip our youth with necessary skills to thrive in the 21st-century world,'' he added.

