Left Menu

DoT cancels 71 LoIs for providing net service as virtual network operators

The Department of Telecom has cancelled letters of intent LoIs issued to 71 firms for providing internet service as virtual network operators, as per an official note issued on Friday. The virtual network operator VNO permit allows firms to resell internet services of telecom companies under their own brand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:48 IST
DoT cancels 71 LoIs for providing net service as virtual network operators
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has cancelled letters of intent (LoIs) issued to 71 firms for providing internet service as virtual network operators, as per an official note issued on Friday. The virtual network operator (VNO) permit allows firms to resell internet services of telecom companies under their own brand. According to the DoT note, LoIs were issued to the firms based on applications submitted by them but the department has not received any reply from them even after extension of deadlines. The applicant companies were required to submit the compliance status of LoI within a period of 60 days from the date of its issue, failing which the same was to be cancelled.

''No response to LoI has been received by this office till date. Further, few companies have sent the compliance after expiry of the validity period of the LoI,'' the note said. Accordingly, LoIs issued in response to the application stand cancelled and the applications submitted by the companies for ISP authorisation under unified license are closed, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021