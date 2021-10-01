Left Menu

Maha: Swarnim Mashaal gets grand welcome in Pune

The year-long celebrations commenced with the lighting of four victory flames, which were flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.The victory flame was given a grand reception at Katraj, and was carried by bikers to Council Hall and later to the War Memorial, a release here said.Lieutenant General J S Nain, GOC-in-C Southern Army Command received the flame carried by eminent personalities and senior veterans in a last-mile run-up to the War Memorial, it was stated.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:13 IST
Maha: Swarnim Mashaal gets grand welcome in Pune
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal', marking the commemoration of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, was accorded a grand reception in Pune on Friday.

The country is celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to commemorate the unprecedented valor, bravery, and sacrifices of soldiers during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. The year-long celebrations commenced with the lighting of four victory flames, which were flagged off from the National War Memorial in Delhi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.

The 'victory flame' was given a grand reception at Katraj, and was carried by bikers to Council Hall and later to the War Memorial, a release here said.

Lieutenant General J S Nain, GOC-in-C Southern Army Command received the flame carried by eminent personalities and senior veterans in a last-mile run-up to the War Memorial, it was stated. The General in his address recapitulated the efforts of soldiers during the 1971 war, which led to the decisive victory and surrender of 93,000 Pakistani soldiers, a feat second to none in the history of warfare. The General also mentioned the invaluable contribution by 'Mukti Jodhas' of Bangladesh towards achieving this victory. The event was attended by Lutfor Rahman, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh.

In a month-long celebration, the 'Vijay Mashal' will be displayed at significant locations across the city, including Southern Command War Memorial, INS Shivaji Lonavla, Pune University, Shaniwar Wada, Fergusson College and Shivaji Nagar Police parade ground, it was stated. An air show is planned at RWITC on October 9. The flame will resume its journey to Nashik on October 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021