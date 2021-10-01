DU announces first cut-off list for UG admissions; SRCC, Hindu, Ramjas set 100 pc cut-off

Delhi University on Friday announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions with prominent colleges like Shri Ram College of Commerce and Hindu College pegging the cut-offs at 100 per cent for various courses.

Other colleges that have set a perfect score for admissions are Ramjas College, Jesus and Mary College, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College and Hansraj College.

Among the colleges that have declared 100 per cent cut-off are Shri Ram College for Commerce (SRCC) for BA (Hons) Economics and BCom Honours, Hindu College and Ramjas College for Political Science Honours, SGTB Khalsa College for BCom, Hansraj College, Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies and Deen Dayal Upadhyay College for BSc (Hons) Computer Science and Jesus and Mary College for BA(Hons) Psychology and Ramjas College for a combination of BA programme.

The cut-offs have soared higher this year with some courses even seeing a six to seven per cent rise in scores than last year.

While SRCC has demanded cent per cent marks for admission to BA(Hons) Economics and BCom (Hons), last year the college had pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons)Economics at 99 per cent and for B.Com (Hons) at 99.50 per cent.

Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has pegged the cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage. The cut-off for students who will include the subject in their best of four (BFS) marks is 99 per cent. Last year, the cut-off for Psychology (Hons) was 99.5 per cent if the subject was not included in BFS or if a student had scored less than 85 per cent in the subject, while for the others it was 98.5 per cent.

To get into BSc (Hons) Computer Science at Hansraj College, a student requires cent per cent marks, a significant increase from last year when 97.25 per cent was needed to get into the course.

This year, Hindu College and Ramjas College have kept a perfect score for getting into BA (Honours) Political Science. In 2020, the minimum marks required for admission to BA (Hons) Political Science at Hindu were just 0.50 per cent short of the 100 per cent requirement while at Ramjas College, the cut-off was 99 per cent.

For getting into BCom at SGTB Khalsa College, students will this time need 100 per cent scores, a significant increase from last year when 96.5 per cent was required to be eligible for admission to the course.

Ramjas College has pegged the cut-off at 100 per cent for a combination of BA programme under which a student can opt any of the two subjects (English/Hindi/Political Science/Economics/History/ Mathematics). Last year, the minimum eligibility requirement for this combination was 96 per cent.

Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies had pegged the cut-off at 97 per cent for BSc (Hons) Computer Science while this year, it has gone up to 100 per cent.

Deen Dayal Upadhayya College had a cut-off of 96 per cent for admissions to BSc(Hons) Computer Science last year with it going up to 100 per cent this year.

College principals had predicted the cut-offs to soar high this year with over 70,000 students scoring above 95 per cent in CBSE class 12 board exams.

In 2020, Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) released a cut off requirement of 100 per cent for three courses - BA (Hons) Economics, Political Science and Psychology.

It was in 2015 that two colleges -- College of Vocational Studies (CVS) and IP College for Women -- required the perfect score for admission to BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

Students will start applying to colleges from October 4.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses, down from 3.53 lakh applications last year, with the maximum aspirants from CBSE.

Over 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007).

