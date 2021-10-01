30pc of new students in Odisha's Berhampur ITI are girls

Girls account for around 30 per cent of new students who got admission in various trades in the government-run Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Berhampur in Odisha's Ganjam district, an official said on Friday. At least 408 girls of 1,351 students have enrolled in almost all 22 trades offered by the ITI this year, he said.

The admission for the current session was completed on Wednesday.

"With the admission of 30 per cent girl students this year, the institute is looking to fulfil the objective of the state government that one-third of graduates passing out from technical education institutes should be women,'' Berhampur ITI Principal Rajat Panigrahy said.

In 2020-21, around 21 per cent of the students were girls, while 2019-20 and 2019-18 saw 16 and 14 per cent representation of girls, the principal said.

More girls have preferred to take admission in the mechanical sector this year. ''It is an encouraging trend and changing attitude of students to close the gender gap in mechanical subjects like automobiles and mechanics (vehicles).

''In the previous years, no girl was preferred to join in the mechanical subjects, considering these were meant for boys,'' he said.

More opportunities for women in mechanical jobs in private companies might be one of the reasons to take admission in subjects related to the trade, the principal said.

At least 17 girl students of the institute have got jobs in a multinational automobile company's Chennai unit, he said.

Around 640 girls have applied this year, but 408 of them have been selected for admission in the institute and all the 1,351 seats filled up, he said.

Last year, the total number of seats in the institute was 2,200. It decreased this year as the government closed the night classes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, sources said.

