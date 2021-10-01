Election Commission launches inaugural edition of annual national essay contest

The Election Commission on Friday launched the inaugural edition of the annual national essay contest on ''Election and Democracy''. It will be conducted jointly by the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) and a private university.

The competition opens on October 2 and the last date for the submission of entries is November 21, the Election Commission (EC) said in a statement.

The two topics for the contest are -- 'Legal Framework for Social Media Regulations During Elections' and 'The ECI's Role in Protecting and Preserving Electoral Democracy'. The main objective of the essay competition is to encourage law students to engage in contemporary research and explore new dimensions of the law governing elections in India.

The competition will be online in nature and will be conducted in both English and Hindi, the EC said.

