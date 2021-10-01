Left Menu

Maha planning senior citizens free health check-up scheme: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:17 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Mumbai Live
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government proposes to launch a scheme for free health check-ups for senior citizens, state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said on Friday.

Munde, speaking at an event on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day here, said a committee has been formed to look into how the scheme, called 'Sharad Shatam', will work, and its report will be placed before the cabinet for approval.

''Under this scheme, all citizens above 65 years of age in the state will be able to do get various health check-ups free of cost. It is important that diseases are diagnosed in time. Such health check-ups must be conducted at least once a year,'' Munde said.

