Maha planning senior citizens free health check-up scheme: Minister
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government proposes to launch a scheme for free health check-ups for senior citizens, state minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said on Friday.
Munde, speaking at an event on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day here, said a committee has been formed to look into how the scheme, called 'Sharad Shatam', will work, and its report will be placed before the cabinet for approval.
''Under this scheme, all citizens above 65 years of age in the state will be able to do get various health check-ups free of cost. It is important that diseases are diagnosed in time. Such health check-ups must be conducted at least once a year,'' Munde said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhananjay Munde
- Sharad
- World Senior Citizens Day
- Munde
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
Sharad Pawar frowns over new language of politics
Sharad Kumar among four para-athletes recommended for Khel Ratna; Avani Lekhara in contention for Arjuna Award
'Backstabber' Sharad Pawar can't be our guru, says former Sena minister; Raut asserts NCP chief leader of the country
It was Congress that had back-stabbed Sharad Pawar: Athawale
Sharad Pawar pillar of MVA govt, Geete's opinion is personal, says Sanjay Raut