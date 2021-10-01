Left Menu

Changes in education system necessary to develop it as per global standards: Pradhan

We need to implement necessary changes to develop our education system as per global standards and needs, Pradhan said.The Union minister said that the National Education Policy will bring out each students capability and transform the learning landscape of the country.The policy provides a lot of scope for the students of all backgrounds and aptitude.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:33 IST
Changes in education system necessary to develop it as per global standards: Pradhan
File Photo Image Credit: Devdiscourse
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that changes in the education system are necessary to develop it as per global standards and needs.

He was virtually addressing the eighth annual convocation of the National Institute of Technology here.

''The need of the hour is to adopt a strategy of rapid economic growth while ensuring an equitable and quality education to all. Undoubtedly, we have the potential to establish our leadership. We need to implement necessary changes to develop our education system as per global standards and needs,'' Pradhan said.

The Union minister said that the National Education Policy will bring out each student's capability and transform the learning landscape of the country.

''The policy provides a lot of scope for the students of all backgrounds and aptitude. It empowers the students with the power of choice. I am sure that with further implementation of the policy in its entirety, we shall witness a massive transformation of our educational landscape in quick time,'' he said.

The institute awarded honorary PhD to Padma Shri awardee Neil Nongkynrih, the founder and mentor of the Shillong Chamber Choir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021