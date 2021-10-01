Punjab Kings beat KKR by five wickets
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.KKR scored 165 for seven with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls.Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs with K L Rahul 67 off 55 leading from the front. Punjab Kings 1685 in 19.3 overs Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67 Varun Chakaravarthy 224.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.
KKR scored 165 for seven with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls.
Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs with K L Rahul (67 off 55) leading from the front. Shahrukh Khan smashed an important 22 not out off nine balls. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32). Punjab Kings 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/24).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings batsman Mayank Agarwal begins training after completing quarantine
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bowl against RR
Battle of explosive top-orders as Rajasthan Royals meet Punjab Kings in IPL
Rajasthan Royals snatch 2-run win from Punjab Kings
Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in IPL