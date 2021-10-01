Left Menu

Punjab Kings beat KKR by five wickets

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.KKR scored 165 for seven with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls.Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs with K L Rahul 67 off 55 leading from the front. Punjab Kings 1685 in 19.3 overs Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67 Varun Chakaravarthy 224.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:38 IST
Punjab Kings beat KKR by five wickets
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Punjab Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

KKR scored 165 for seven with opener Venkatesh Iyer scoring 67 off 49 balls.

Punjab chased down the target in 19.3 overs with K L Rahul (67 off 55) leading from the front. Shahrukh Khan smashed an important 22 not out off nine balls. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67; Ravi Bishnoi 2/22, Arshdeep Singh 3/32). Punjab Kings 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 40, K L Rahul 67; Varun Chakaravarthy 2/24).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same time - UK study; Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: Safe to give COVID-19 shot and flu vaccine at the same ...

 Global
3
AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sachs, Joined by Morgan Stanley, Citi, Bank of America, Barclays, Wells Fargo, Cowen, AllianceBernstein

AlphaSense Raises $180 Million Series C Led by Viking Global and Goldman Sac...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl; Drawings by boxing legend Muhammad Ali up for auction and more

Sports News Roundup: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Bl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021