Houston school employee shot by former student, police say
PTI | Houston | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:36 IST
An employee at a Houston charter school was shot and wounded by a former student, police said.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said a 25-year-old man surrendered after being surrounded by police at YES Prep Southwest Secondary on Friday.
The shooter shot a door, then entered the school, where he shot a school employee in the back, Finner said. He did not identify either person by name and said the school employee was taken to a hospital after getting care from police.
The school says no students were hurt.
