PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 02-10-2021 00:55 IST
People crowd govt-run liquor shops in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A day after 260 private liquor vends were closed down in Delhi, the remaining 400 government shops saw a slight rush on Friday.

A senior official of the excise department said the rush was mainly due to a dry day on Saturday on account of the Gandhi Jayanti, which was also coupled with the closure of private liquor vends.

"We did not receive any complaint of crowding at government liquor shops or shortage of liquor," he said.

Under the new excise policy of the Delhi government, all the liquor vends, including the 260-odd outlets run privately, have been given to private firms through open tender.

The new licence holders will start retail sale of liquor in the city from November 17.

The private liquor vends have been shut from September 30.

In the transition period of nearly one-and-half months, only government-run liquor vends will remain open. The government vends will close down on November 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

