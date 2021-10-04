Left Menu

Eight children begging, selling articles on road rescued: DCPCR

After deliberate interaction with the parents, the Committee restored five children to their respective families and three children were placed in a Child Care Institution, the statement said.Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR, said, We should work towards creating a society where the dignity and future of every child is protected and enhanced. In the past one month itself, 59 children have been rescued from begging, article selling and rag-picking in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 21:52 IST
Eight children begging, selling articles on road rescued: DCPCR
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Eight children, including five girls, who were begging and selling things on road were rescued from Bhikaji Cama Place, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) said.

The rescue operation was led by Nitin Shaya, SDM, Vasant Vihar, with the support of Delhi Police (South), District Child Protection Unit - III (South), Childline (New Delhi) and DCPCR representatives, it said in a statement.

The operation was carried out on September 24, on the occasion of the 160th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter Madam Bhikaji Cama, it added.

The children were aged between 6 to 17 years, while one was a one-and-a-half-year-old, the statement said.

Post rescue, they were provided with medical care and their COVID-19 testing was done at the office of the SDM Vasant Vihar, it said.

It was ensured that the children are placed securely in the Child Care Institutions (CCIs), it added.

The parents of the rescued children were counseled on the importance of the well-being, safety and education of their children. After deliberate interaction with the parents, the Committee restored five children to their respective families and three children were placed in a Child Care Institution, the statement said.

Anurag Kundu, chairperson, DCPCR, said, "We should work towards creating a society where the dignity and future of every child is protected and enhanced." "In the past one month itself, 59 children have been rescued from begging, article selling and rag-picking in Delhi. We will continue to work dedicatedly towards the cause till child begging is abolished from the streets of Delhi," Kundu added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021