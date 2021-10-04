Punjab CM woos investors to invest in state

Left Menu

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday urged investors to fully explore and leverage investment opportunities in the state in sectors, including agro processing, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, health, education and manufacturing.He said Punjab offers the best and most conducive business environment.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:33 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday urged investors to fully explore and leverage investment opportunities in the state in sectors, including agro processing, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, health, education and manufacturing.

He said Punjab offers the best and most conducive business environment. ''Uninterrupted quality power supply, no history of labour issues, prompt clearances and best logistical connectivity reflect on the pro-industry climate of our state. I urge you all to be a part of Punjab's progressive momentum,'' said Channi.

He said while holding a meeting with a group of industrialists here.

''Our continuous focus is to further streamline the approval processes to facilitate hassle-free industrial development with the sole aim to make Punjab an industry-friendly state,'' an official release quoted Channi as saying.

Prominent among those who were in the meeting included Chairman Trident Group Rajinder Gupta, Sachit Jain Vice Chairman and MD Vardhman Group, Onkar Singh Pahwa from Avon Cycles, Chairman and MD Hero Cycles Pankaj Munjal and Vice Chairman International Tractors A S Mittal, according to a government statement.

He assured the industry of every possible support in carrying out their business ventures.

''If you are empowered then Punjab would be strengthened'', said Channi adding that agro-based industry occupies the most vital spot after agriculture and there would be no shortage of skilled manpower as a skill university is coming up at Chamkaur Sahib.

The Chief Minister invited all the industry bigwigs of the country for the 4th edition of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit which he announced would be held this year on October 26 and 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

