Chhattisgarh: Boy killed, nine hurt as lightning strikes school

An 11-year-old boy was killed and nine other students were injured, two of them critically, in a lightning strike at a government school in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred this afternoon at the Higher Secondary School in Machkhanda village under the Sipat police station limits when the students had gathered in a hall on the first floor of the building during lunchtime, he said.

As the rain started some students went close to a window to watch it. Suddenly, a bolt from the sky struck there and at least ten students who came under its impact fell unconscious, he said.

They were immediately rushed to a primary health centre where one of the students, identified as Shivam Sahu, was declared brought dead while nine others were shifted to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, he said. Of the nine, the condition of two students is said to be critical while seven others are stable, he added. PTI CORR NSK NSK

