UP govt increases honorarium of MGNREGA workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced an increase in the honorarium of MGNREGA workers in the state from this month.

The chief minister also announced an HR policy for the workers like the one in the Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission under which they will be entitled to 24 days casual leave and 12 days medical leave.

Addressing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Conference in Lucknow on Monday, the CM said many other works of the Rural Development Department will also be included in the job chart of MGNREGA workers.

Apart from this, 180 days maternity leave has also been announced to be implemented for all female contractual employees, the CM said, according to a government release.

The government has hiked the honorarium from October. The honorarium will now be Rs 10,000 to MGNREGA gram rozgar sewaks, Rs 15,656 to technical assistants, Rs 15,156 to computer operators, Rs 34,140 to an additional programme officer, Rs 15,156 to an accounts assistant, Rs 18,320 to operation assistant and helpline executive, Rs 9,000 to a Class IV worker, Rs 14,100 to a block social audit coordinator and Rs 19,900 to a district social audit coordinator, the CM added.

