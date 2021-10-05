Left Menu

Assam CID registers case against 36 teachers who got jobs with ‘forged’ certificates

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the CID Assam to register the case following a complaint that the teachers had submitted forged TET certificates to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar in BTR to get the jobs, a statement issued by the police department said on Monday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-10-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 00:02 IST
Assam CID registers case against 36 teachers who got jobs with ‘forged’ certificates
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Criminal Investigation Department of Assam Police has registered a case against 36 teachers who got jobs allegedly with "forged" Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) certificates in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had directed the CID Assam to register the case following a complaint that the teachers had submitted "forged" TET certificates to the Director of Education, Kokrajhar in BTR to get the jobs, a statement issued by the police department said on Monday. An inquiry was conducted and the allegation was found to be true, it said. A TET certificate is mandatory for the appointment of teachers in government schools. Several accused have been brought to CID Headquarters from various districts of Assam for interrogation and verification of documents, the statement said. "The investigation conducted so far revealed that forged TET certificates were submitted as if the accused qualified even though they failed in the test, in some cases fake roll numbers have been used, and in some other cases roll numbers of successful candidates were misused by unsuccessful candidates for generating forged certificates," the statement said. A Special Investigation Team of CID has been formed for probing the matter, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021