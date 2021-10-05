MBBS Abroad: Admission Open for 2021 with Partial Scholarship

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texila American University (TAU) stands out as an institution that offers remarkable international exposure, where there is a chance to collaborate and learn with students from different countries, ethnicity, and multi-cultural backgrounds. In a major relief for medical aspirants, they do not have to pay donation or capitation fee to secure admission at TAU and nurture their ambition.

A staggering 1.6 million medical aspirants appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) this year (2021), vying for 82,926 seats offered in 541 medical colleges in India.

At the end of a rigorous NEET training exercise, thousands of students are still on tenterhooks expecting to secure admission to one of the 278 government and 263 private medical institutions in the country.

While many get swept away in the strong currents of cost, quota, and donation, some make it to the campus of their dreams, however, in the knowledge that they will have to battle it out for a post-graduate seat at the end of their undergraduate programme.

So, a rising number of students have been training their sights on medical colleges abroad to circumvent these roadblocks back home and persist with their dream of becoming a doctor. The new class of foreign medical students has been growing steadily, and now about 40,000 are enrolled in medical colleges, with nearly 70,000 foreign medical graduates practicing in India.

While Germany, Russia, and China were enjoying the patronage of medical aspirants, colleges in the Caribbean region and South America are emerging as one of the most promising destinations for this field of study. English is the official language of South America and serves as the biggest advantage for Indian students pursuing medicine in this region, unlike Germany, Russia, or China.

In the line-up of medical colleges in South America, Texila American University (TAU) stands out as an institution that offers remarkable international exposure, where there is a chance to collaborate and learn with students from different countries, ethnicity, and multi-cultural backgrounds. Approved by the Medical Council of India Act 1956 Section 13 (4A) & (4B), the university is listed in the World Health Organization (WHO) program delivered in English, and Guyana is the only English-speaking country in the Caribbean. It is also important to know that India's National Medical Commission's draft regulations propose that foreign medical graduates have had the English language as the medium of instruction in the foreign medical school they graduated from.

Indian students are eligible to apply for medical admission to TAU if they secure a minimum of 50 percentage marks in their Grade XII board exams with physics, chemistry, and biology as the subjects. Students have to clear the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET (UG) though there is no requirement to sit for any other entrance test to secure admission. In a major relief for medical aspirants, they do not have to pay donations or capitation fees to secure admission at TAU and nurture their ambition. Texila offers convenient hostel facilities and serves Indian food adding to the 'touch of home'. Guyana is known for its affordable cost of living, helping students find suitable accommodation outside the campus as well. A clear advantage of pursuing medical studies at Texila is that the university trains students for both Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) and United States Medical Licensure Exam (USMLE). While FMGE is a test foreign medical graduates have to clear to be eligible to practice in India, USMLE is an assessment of the practical knowledge and skills of the graduate in patient-centred environments. Texila American University offers students the opportunity to undertake clinical rotation or clinical clerkship at Guyana, the US, or the Philippines to acquire an enriching experience at various specialities of hospitals that enjoy state-of-the-art infrastructure and world-class facilities. Not only does Texila American University offer quality education on a state-of-the-art campus but also prepares the medical graduates for their life ahead as a medical professional.

