Edu Minister Pradhan speaks to Australian counterpart, raises issue of return of Indian students

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday interacted with his Australian counterpart Alan Tudge and raised the issue of return of Indian students studying in that country. ''During the virtual meeting, the Australian minister briefed him on the steps being taken by their government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. The two ministers talked about strengthening the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges and applied research,'' a senior official of the Ministry of Education said.

''The minister along with his Australian counterpart laid emphasis on both countries’ commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage,'' the official said.

Pradhan reaffirmed that the National Education Policy, 2020 will be instrumental in realising the aspirations and future needs of the country’s youths and in making India a global knowledge hub.

