Left Menu

Edu Minister Pradhan speaks to Australian counterpart, raises issue of return of Indian students

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday interacted with his Australian counterpart Alan Tudge and raised the issue of return of Indian students studying in that country. During the virtual meeting, the Australian minister briefed him on the steps being taken by their government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:05 IST
Edu Minister Pradhan speaks to Australian counterpart, raises issue of return of Indian students
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan Tuesday interacted with his Australian counterpart Alan Tudge and raised the issue of return of Indian students studying in that country. ''During the virtual meeting, the Australian minister briefed him on the steps being taken by their government to ease the return of Indian students to Australia. The two ministers talked about strengthening the growing Australia-India partnership in higher education with an emphasis on two-way student mobility, teacher exchanges and applied research,'' a senior official of the Ministry of Education said.

''The minister along with his Australian counterpart laid emphasis on both countries’ commitment to supporting Australia-bound students at every stage,'' the official said.

Pradhan reaffirmed that the National Education Policy, 2020 will be instrumental in realising the aspirations and future needs of the country’s youths and in making India a global knowledge hub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021