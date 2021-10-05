DU admission: 47,291 applications received under first cut-off list

The Delhi University has received over 47,291 applications for admission under the first cut-off list with 7,167 students completing the process by paying the fees.

As many as 9,114 applications have been approved by principals across colleges. The university released its first cut-off list on October 1 and the admissions to nearly 70,000 seats commenced on Monday.

At Hindu College, most of those who took admissions to Political Science(Honours) is from Kerala State Board.

There have been 70 approved admissions to BA (Honours) Political Science which has a cut-off of 100 per cent for the unreserved category, including three to four admissions under the EWS category, 11 under the OBC category and six to seven under the SC/ST category.

''It's the same story every year. If you have 100 per cent (cut-off), then also you have over-admissions. We will have to work on how to engage more teachers and maintain a good teacher-student ratio,'' principal Anju Srivastava said.

Last month, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had directed central universities to fill up 6,200 vacancies of professors. At Miranda House, the unreserved seats for Political Science (Honours) course have been filled and there is a possibility that in the second list, only be seats available under the reserved categories will be available. Many full marks scorers have applied for admission.

At Ramjas College, 350 applications have been received till now and nearly 200 have been approved. As many as 62 students have paid the fees.

At Deen Daya Upadhyaya College, of 650 applications received, 110 have been approved. Certificates of 50 students are pending verification while the admission of 250 students has been rejected.

The college has received maximum applications for the BA programme at 100 while there have been zero admissions to BSc (Honours) Computer Science for which the cut-off has been pegged at 100 per cent.

Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College has not received eligible applicants for the BCom programme for which the minimum marks required for admission are 100 per cent.

''We have 30 seats for the course and we kept the cut-off at 100 per cent so that students who do not have mathematics can apply for the course. Till now, we have had applications, but they were not found to be eligible,'' said college principal Dr Jaswinder Singh.

Aryabhatta College has received 569 applications of which 341 have been approved. The college has had 100 admissions for 60 seats in BA (Honours) Political Science, including 70 from the unreserved category. Even for the BA programme for the combination of political science and history, there have been 100 admissions to 60 seats available under the course, said convener(admissions) Rajesh Dwivedi.

''When there are over admissions, it poses a problem. Our classrooms can accommodate 68 students so we will have to create two sections. In online classes, teachers can teach any number of students but whenever physical classes resume there will be a problem. Teachers will be stretched,'' he said.

However, many students who are yet to pay the fees. The deadline for paying the fees is Friday evening, so colleges will get to know the exact status on Saturday morning.

''In case there are over admissions to the unreserved seats, the colleges are mandated to proportionally increase seats under the SC/ST and OBC categories. We will wait and watch the situation till the second and third lists and then decide,'' he said.

Hansraj College has had 132 admissions in BSc (Honours) as against 758 seats while 148 admissions have taken place against 956 seats for BA (honours) and BA programmes.

At Atma Ram Santana Dharma College, 215 applications have been approved with maximum admissions happening BA programme, Hindi (Honours), Economics (Honours) and BCom programme. In Rajdhani College, 189 admissions have taken place against a total of 1,194 seats available in the college.

