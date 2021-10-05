Left Menu

Four more persons, including three police constables, were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 REET, police said.Those arrested were identified as constables Manish Kumar Sharma, Paramveer Singh and Digambar Singh and another person Jaiveer Singh, an official statement said.Acting on a complaint, Kotwali police arrested Sharma from Jaipur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:40 IST
Rajasthan: Four more arrested over irregularities in REET-2021
Four more persons, including three police constables, were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in irregularities in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers-2021 (REET), police said.

Those arrested were identified as constables Manish Kumar Sharma, Paramveer Singh and Digambar Singh and another person Jaiveer Singh, an official statement said.

Acting on a complaint, Kotwali police arrested Sharma from Jaipur. He had demanded Rs 15 lakh for providing REET exam paper and had taken Rs 2 lakh in advance. He was presently posted at reserve police lines in Dausa, it said.

Paramveer Singh, posted at police lines in Dholpur, and Digambar Singh, posted at police lines in Sawai Madhopur, were arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, the statement said.

Jaiveer Singh, who is pursuing a B.Ed course and is a resident of Bharatpur, was also arrested, the statement said.

The SOG had till Monday arrested 10 persons in connection with the irregularities in REET-2021.

The examination was conducted on September 26 for over 30,000 posts of teachers in the state. About 16 lakh candidates had registered to sit in the examination in the state.

