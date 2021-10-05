Need to promote eco-friendly industries: MoS Law

Union Minister of State for Law and Justice S P Singh Baghel on Tuesday visited the border district of Rajouri as part of the Centre's public outreach programme in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised on the need to promote eco-friendly industries so that the future generations are gifted with a healthy environment. He highlighted the role of fast track courts and Lok Adalats in prompt justice dispensation and also elaborated on the objective of launching the public outreach programme in the Union Territory. ''Effective justice dispensation through courts requires three main elements like access to courts, effective decision-making by judges and proper implementation of those decisions,'' the minister said. Elaborating on the objective of launching the public outreach programme, he said it is the firm commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that no region is deprived of the benefits of historic development initiatives being launched by the Union government. ''As per the directions of the Prime Minister, we have come here to assess the on ground status of implementation of various government schemes in the region,'' Baghel said. The minister visited Higher Secondary School Chingus and interacted with the students and staff, enquiring about the status of education being imparted there, an official spokesman said. During his visit to Muradpur tile factory, he inspected different units of the venture and urged the concerned officials for production of quality materials for better outcome. He emphasised on the need of promoting eco-friendly industries so that the future generations are gifted with a healthy environment, the spokesman said. The minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various centrally-sponsored schemes and related programmes at departmental stalls set up at Chingus Fort. Addressing the public there, Baghel explained how the Swachh Bharat Mission has helped the nation become a clean and hygienic place. He also appreciated the impact of PM Ujjwala Yojana on the lives of women as the scheme protects them from the harmful effects of smoke of conventional 'chulhas', the spokesman said. Similarly, the minister highlighted the broad contours of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, adding that it has proved to be a boon for the poor who cannot bear the high medical expenditures. He also handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries under different schemes. Later, the minister held a series of meetings with judicial officers, local bar association, block and district development council members, district officers, eminent citizens of the district and other stakeholders, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)