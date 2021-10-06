Maha: FIR against ZP school headmaster for molesting class 5 student

The headmaster of the Zilla Parishad school in a village in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly molesting a girl student of class 5, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly committed the act inside a classroom on the first day of reopening of schools on Monday after sending other students out, a police official said, adding some students witnessed the incident. Police were informed after the victim girl narrated the incident to her family members after returning home. As the news spread, a group of people gathered outside the school to confront the headmaster, however, police dispersed them. A case was registered against the accused headmaster under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

