Left Menu

Goals of audit, executive are common: CAG Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2021 21:19 IST
Goals of audit, executive are common: CAG Murmu
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) G C Murmu on Wednesday said the audit and the executive are on the same side of table and their goals are common.

The CAG was addressing a virtual global webinar on the theme 'Governance Strategies for State Development'.

''There is no 'we or they' relationship between them (audit and executive) and their goals are common,'' according to an official statement quoting Murmu.

Addressing the Annual Director's Conclave organised by Institute of Directors, he said that while administration is the expending agency of governmental resources, audit is the validation agency to provide comfort to the government and Parliament.

The CAG said there is a realisation and broad enthusiasm on the need to undertake the reforms and devise appropriate strategies.

There has to be appropriate devolution, decentralisation and delegation of powers at the requisite levels, he said adding that over time, people's participation has to be systematically and organically enhanced, he added.

Murmu also added that ensuring compliance, validation, legality, transparency, competence and effectiveness of execution of plans and programmes not only enables legislature to hold the executive accountable but also ensures good governance, balanced development and growth.

The CAG said the path of overall development and sustained progress of a nation is dependent on effective administration which is a function of good governance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021