Delhi LG approves relieving of DTU VC Yogesh Singh

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday approved relieving of Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh to enable him to take charge as the VC of Delhi University, according to the Delhi government.

Singh was appointed as the new VC of DU in September.

''LG has approved the proposal recommended by Chief Minister for relieving Yogesh Singh from post of Vice-Chancellor of DTU to enable him to join as DU VC,'' an official order issued by the Delhi government's Department of Training and Technical Education said.

''J P Saini, Vice-Chancellor, Netaji Subhas University of Technology, will hold additional charge of DTU VC for three months or till filling of regular post of Vice-Chancellor, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

Singh was reappointed as the VC of DTU for a second term in April this year. Previously, he had served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and the VC of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

Singh, who will be the 23rd VC of DU, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty. Tyagi was the first VC in DU's history to face such action. Pro vice-chancellor P C Joshi has been holding charge of the top post since then.

