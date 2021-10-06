Left Menu

Among them, 18 inspectors have been posted in the Security Wing and eight in the Police Training College, Biswal said.It is to strengthen the Delhi Polices efforts to raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high-risk installation security in the capital, including that of courts.

Eight women among 44 first-timers posted as SHOs in Delhi Police
Marking a decisive shift in the posting of SHOs in the Delhi Police, eight women officers are among the 44 first-timers posted as Station House Officers in the latest transfer order issued on Wednesday.

The names of 55 SHOs featured in the latest order, police said.

Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said eight women inspectors have been posted as SHOs in key field roles. With this, the city has got nine women SHOs within a month.

The eight women SHOs are Alpana Sharma, Poonam Pareek, Dominka Purty, Roshlin Punam Minz, Harjinder Kaur, Pratibha Sharma, Kamini Gupta and Sapna Duggal, police said.

In the latest posting order, 34 officers who had already served more than five years as SHOs have been transferred out and posted in different units. Among them, 18 inspectors have been posted in the Security Wing and eight in the Police Training College, Biswal said.

''It is to strengthen the Delhi Police's efforts to raise a dedicated security battalion to handle high-risk installation security in the capital, including that of courts. Similarly, training and human resource development will get a big boost from the posting of eight experienced inspectors with field experience as SHOs,'' he added.

Of the 79 fresh postings of SHOs in the last one month, 65 officers are first-timers, bringing in a fresh outlook and energy into police station management and functioning, Biswal said.

