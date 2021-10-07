Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

In her last match, Raducanu beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez in a battle of two teenagers, capping a remarkable run in New York where she won 10 straight matches -- including three in qualifying to reach the main draw -- without dropping a set. The victory made Raducanu the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 04:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 04:03 IST
Tennis-Raducanu to make return on Friday at Indian Wells

British teenager Emma Raducanu will return to competition for the first time since her improbable victory at the U.S. Open in her opening match of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Friday. The 18-year-old Raducanu, whose U.S. Open triumph last month made her the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title, will play at 6:00 p.m. PT (0100 GMT) followed by a match featuring compatriot Andy Murray.

Raducanu, who is the 17th seed at the hardcourt event, received a first-round bye and will face either Colombia's Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, a 19-year-old ranked 71st in the world, or Aliaksandra Sasnovich, a 27-year-old Belarusian ranked 100th. In her last match, Raducanu beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez in a battle of two teenagers, capping a remarkable run in New York where she won 10 straight matches -- including three in qualifying to reach the main draw -- without dropping a set.

The victory made Raducanu the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title.

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to 80% target for adults; Bayer wins its first Roundup jury verdict in case of child's cancer and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea to vaccinate pregnant women as it races to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021