Barla visits projects in Churachandpur
Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla Thursday visited various projects in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and said that awareness needs to be spread among the people so that the minority group can avail of facilities meant for them. He said the work on the schemes like construction of schools and residential schools is going on but due to the non-release of the earmarked funds they have not been completed.
Barla said that during his stay in Manipur he will meet members from the minority communities, including Bishops and Fathers, to spread awareness about the central schemes from which the people can be benefitted. He also interacted with various community leaders.
