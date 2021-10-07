Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:30 IST
BJP MP Saroj Pandey injured in fall at home, hospitalised in Raipur
Representative image
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey sustained injuries after she slipped and fell at her residence in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Thursday, officials here said.

A green corridor was created to shift her from Sector-9 hospital in Bhilai, where she was admitted soon after the incident, to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur, for further treatment, they said.

The 53-year-old MP slipped and fell at her home in the Maitri Nagar locality of Durg and sustained injuries on her leg and waist, a statement issued by the state's public relations department said.

She was initially admitted at Sector-9 hospital in Bhilai where doctors advised to shift her to Raipur for better medical care, it said.

On the direction of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a 40km-long green corridor was created from Bhilai to Raipur and Pandey was shifted to AIIMS in the state capital in around 25 minutes in the evening, a police official said.

