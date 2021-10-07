PM inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Jaipur hospital virtually

A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute set up at the Gangori Hospital in Jaipur was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Thursday.

The plant is one of 35 PSA oxygen plants across the country that were dedicated by the PM in an event held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said that a total of 42 PSA oxygen plants set up through the PM-CARES fund have been launched in the state.

The plant in Gangori hospital was virtually launched by the PM, while state Health Minister Raghu Sharma launched the other 41.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar, SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Gangori Hospital Superintendent Dr Rambabu Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

