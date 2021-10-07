Left Menu

PM inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Jaipur hospital virtually

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:05 IST
PM inaugurates PSA oxygen plant in Jaipur hospital virtually
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant with a capacity of 1,000 litres per minute set up at the Gangori Hospital in Jaipur was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Thursday.

The plant is one of 35 PSA oxygen plants across the country that were dedicated by the PM in an event held in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said that a total of 42 PSA oxygen plants set up through the PM-CARES fund have been launched in the state.

The plant in Gangori hospital was virtually launched by the PM, while state Health Minister Raghu Sharma launched the other 41.

Jaipur MP Ramcharan Bohra, Medical Education Commissioner Shivangi Swarnkar, SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Gangori Hospital Superintendent Dr Rambabu Sharma and others were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021