J-K Congress condemns civilian killings in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday condemned the targeted killings of civilians in the Valley and asked the Centre to ensure the safety of the people, especially minorities.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school in Srinagar on Thursday, taking to seven the number of civilians killed by militants in the Kashmir Valley in five days. Of the seven, four were from the minority community and six of the deaths took place in Srinagar, the main urban centre of the Valley.

Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Eidgah in downtown Srinagar, and Deepak Chand, were gunned down around 11.15 am just when school had settled down to another day of online classes. There were no students in school.

The JKPCC expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of selective and targeted killings in Kashmir.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, vice president Raman Bhalla, general secretaries Yogesh Sawhney and Thakur Manmohan Singh in a joint statememt strongly condemned the gruesome killings of the two school teachers.

''It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable and has caused sense of insecurity and fear in the minds of innocent civilians, especially minority community and non-locals,'' Sharma said.

The leaders said Kashmiri pandits who stayed back in the valley and remained there through the period of militancy are now getting killed by the hands of terrorists when the central government and the UT administration claim normalcy has returned and situation was under control.

''The government must wake up to the situation and ensure the safety and security of the innocent people, especially the minority community who are feeling more unsafe now,'' Sharma said.

The series of selective killings has created fear among the people especially the minorities and others including the PM Package employees, he said.

''The situation is alarming and reverting towards 1990s," Sharma said.

"The government should claim less and act more to ensure the safety and security of innocent people.'' he said.

The leaders also demanded adequate ex-gratia to the families of the victims.

