Left Menu

N.Y. City mayor misused security detail for personal benefit, watchdog says

The detail's transportation of Dante de Blasio, she said, appeared to be little more than a "concierge service." "Either it's not good security, or it's not good government, or it's both," she said. The city also spent close to $320,000 so members of de Blasio's security detail could accompany him on campaign trips in 2019, when he briefly ran for president, the report found.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:28 IST
N.Y. City mayor misused security detail for personal benefit, watchdog says

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's security detail was misused for personal tasks, including helping his daughter move and shuttling his son to and from college, a watchdog agency said on Thursday, likening the actions to a "concierge service."

It also said the mayor has not paid back the city for more than $300,000 in security expenses related to his presidential campaign. In a 47-page report, the city's department of investigation (DOI) found that a police van and members of the mayor's protective police detail aided Chiara de Blasio's move from her Brooklyn apartment to the mayoral residence, Gracie Mansion. Investigators also found that members of the detail drove Dante de Blasio, the mayor's son, between the city and Yale University in Connecticut, as well as transporting him to destinations within the city.

A spokeswoman for the mayor in a statement said he had never ordered members of his detail to do anything for his children and that they had provided security as advised by police officials. The spokeswoman, Danielle Filson, faulted investigators for failing to consult with security experts at the New York City Police Department.

"As a result, we are left with an inaccurate report, based on illegitimate assumptions and a naive view of the complex security challenges facing elected officials today," she said. The mayor and the police inspector in charge of his detail both told investigators that the children were entitled to protection, according to the report.

But DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett told reporters that the city's police department did not assess whether the mayor's children had "legitimate security needs" before providing assistance. The detail's transportation of Dante de Blasio, she said, appeared to be little more than a "concierge service." "Either it's not good security, or it's not good government, or it's both," she said.

The city also spent close to $320,000 so members of de Blasio's security detail could accompany him on campaign trips in 2019, when he briefly ran for president, the report found. The mayor's office previously filed an appeal with the city's conflicts of interest board, arguing his campaign should not be forced to pay for such costs.

De Blasio, who cannot run for reelection this year due to term limits, is reportedly considering a run for New York governor next year. The DOI investigates city government, including the use of public money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021