Left Menu

Trying to include education as key sector of cooperation in FTA talks: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:46 IST
Trying to include education as key sector of cooperation in FTA talks: Goyal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is trying to include education as a key sector of cooperation in free trade agreements (FTA) that the country is negotiating with its trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

India is negotiating trade pacts with the UK, Australia, the UAE, Canada and others.

''In the FTA and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks being negotiated with many countries such as the UK, Australia or Canada, we are trying to include education as a key sector of cooperation and incorporate tie-ups among Universities keeping NEP (national education policy) as the basis and aiming to reduce fees," he said in a webinar. In a free trade pact, two or more trading partners eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also relax norms to increase trade in services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021