Trying to include education as key sector of cooperation in FTA talks: Goyal
- Country:
- India
India is trying to include education as a key sector of cooperation in free trade agreements (FTA) that the country is negotiating with its trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.
India is negotiating trade pacts with the UK, Australia, the UAE, Canada and others.
''In the FTA and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) talks being negotiated with many countries such as the UK, Australia or Canada, we are trying to include education as a key sector of cooperation and incorporate tie-ups among Universities keeping NEP (national education policy) as the basis and aiming to reduce fees," he said in a webinar. In a free trade pact, two or more trading partners eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also relax norms to increase trade in services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake causes some damage in Australia
Biden discusses climate change, Afghanistan with prime ministers of Britain and Australia
My US visit would be occasion to strengthen Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US;consolidate ties with Japan,Australia: PM Modi.
Australia says trade pact would benefit EU in Indo-Pacific amid submarine deal fallout