Govt prioritising health sector: Arunachal Dy CM

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said that the state government is giving utmost priority to the health sector and efforts are on to provide the best medical facilities to people.

He was addressing a gathering after attending the dedication ceremony of a Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant at a district hospital in Namsai, established under PM CARES fund and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually. Highlighting that the state finance department is providing a hundred per cent support to the health department for establishing modern facilities, Health Minister Alo Libang said the Arunachal Pradesh government has been upgrading all district hospitals to improve the health delivery system.

Mein also inaugurated another PSA oxygen plant, provided by UNICEF, at the same hospital in the presence of the state health minister and another such unit at a community health centre at Chongkham in Namsai district. However, Libang pointed out that the health department needs to be strengthened with more manpower to run the upgraded facilities. In Arunachal Pradesh, 44 PSA plants are being installed covering all districts, out of which 27 PSA plants have been allocated under PM Cares fund, five provided by UNICEF, three by UNDP, five under NESIDS, and one each by National Health Mission (NHM), the state's fund, Oil India Ltd and the Union health and family welfare ministry, a health department official said. As of date, 31 PSA oxygen plants have been successfully installed and another 13 plants are under various stages of installation, the official said.

The rest of the plants under the PM CARES fund are expected to be installed before October 31, the official said.

Once all the PSA oxygen plants are installed, oxygen generation capacity in the state would be more than 12,000 litres per minute (LPM) and with this capacity, 1,200 beds can be supported with a continuous oxygen supply at 10 LPM.

In mid-April this year, the state had only 163 oxygen-supported beds which have increased to 1,013 till September 5, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)