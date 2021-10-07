Left Menu

Sainik school admits girls cadets as 'boarders' for the first time

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:54 IST
Sainik school admits girls cadets as 'boarders' for the first time
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sainik School at Amaravathinagar in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district has admitted into class VI, girl cadets as 'boarders,' for the first time in its history.

The school, located at Udumalpet, commenced online classes for these cadets on September 21 and on Thursday the first batch of 'boarder' girl cadets visited the institution along with their parents and underwent the orientation and the mandatory document verification, a PIB (Defence) release here said.

''For the first time in the history of Sainik School Amaravathinagar, girl cadets have been admitted into class VI as ''boarders' in the academic year 2021-22 based on their performance in the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination,'' it said.

As per the directive of the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, a hostel has been made ready with all requisite amenities for the girls.

The accommodation facility has been named the 'Rani Velu Nachiyar' Girls' hostel in honour of the queen of Sivaganga who defeated the British in a battle in 1780, and the first Indian queen to have done so, it said.

''On this occasion, when the girls have been admitted for the first time to this school as 'boarders', the portrait of this brave warrior, also known as 'Veeramangai' (Brave Woman) was also unveiled,'' it added.

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021