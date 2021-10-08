Left Menu

DCs have assured full security to all KP colonies in Kashmir: Relief Commissioner

DCs have assured full security to all KP colonies in Kashmir: Relief Commissioner
In a bid to instill confidence among 'fear-stricken' Kashmiri Hindu employees living in various colonies and on rent in the Valley, Relief Commissioner A K Pandita on Thursday night urged them not to repeat ''the exodus'' from the Valley and said all deputy commissioners have assured full security to their colonies.

Fear psychosis was triggered among over 3,000 Kashmiri Hindu employees living in seven different transit camps in the Valley due to selective and systematic killings of three Hindus and one Sikh teacher in the past 72 hours by terrorists in Srinagar city and warning of terrorists.

''Everything will be alright. Don't repeat the the exodus (from Kashmir valley due to terror). Be brave, I am behind you all,'' Pandita wrote in a WhatsApp post.

''My advice to all those living in the valley, particularly PM package employees, is not to panic'', the RC said.

Pandita assured them of full security to all of their colonies in Kashmir. ''I have talked to all Deputy Commissioners and they have assured full security to all the colonies'', he said.

The RC said he has talked to high level officers and requested them to provide safe shelter to all employees, who are on rent.

''I again advice my children to be brave and don't panic. Don't give importance to rumours. Everything will be alright. Don't repeat the the exodus. Be brave, I am behind you all'' he said.

