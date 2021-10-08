Left Menu

MP: Student dies in slab fall in under-construction hall in school

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:17 IST
MP: Student dies in slab fall in under-construction hall in school
  • Country:
  • India

A 13-year-old boy died on Friday after a slab on the top of a window of an under-construction hall in the campus of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district fell on him, police said.

The incident took place in a government-run primary integrated school in Ghughari village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, under Belkhada police station limits.

''Class VII student Kartik died when the slab above a window fell on him while he was playing outside an under-construction hall. He was rushed to a hospital in Jabalpur but died while undergoing treatment,'' said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) SS Baghel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021