Mother, daughter die after being stung by wasps in Himachal

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 47-year-old woman and her daughter died after they were bitten by black wasps in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, an official spokesperson said here on Friday.

The two women of Doodhla village of the Bajrol gram panchayat succumbed at PGI, Chandigarh on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Vidya Devi and her daughter Anjana Kumari (20) had gone to their fields to cut the grass when a group of black wasps attacked and bit them badly, he added.

On hearing their screams, locals rushed to the spot and took them to Hamirpur Medical College for treatment.

Subsequently, they were shifted to Tanda Medical College. Later they were sent to PGI, Chandigarh where they died on Friday, the spokesman said.

Hailing from a BPL family, Madan Lal, the husband of the woman, works in a private institution.

The woman left two sons behind her.

Panchayat Pradhan Lata Kumari said the family is very poor. She demanded immediate relief to the next of kin of the deceased.

