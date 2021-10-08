AISA, NSUI protest against DU professor for his 'Marks Jihad' remark

Left-affiliated AISA and Congress' student wing NSUI on Friday held a protest outside Kirori Mal College here against its professor who had alleged a conspiracy behind the admission of a large number of students from Kerala Board in Delhi University.

Professor Rakesh Kumar Pandey, a faculty member of the varsity and member of RSS-affiliated National Democratic Teachers' Front earlier this week alleged a conspiracy behind a large number of students from Kerala State Board getting admission to DU colleges and had even used the term 'Marks Jihad'.

Pandey was not inside the college when the protests were happening. ''I had raised an issue and the people about whom I had doubts are raising their voice now. I have not said anything that I should retract. I am ready to have a dialogue and I have arguments to support my views. As long I can justify my statement, I won't apologise,'' he said. The Delhi University on Thursday dismissed allegations of favouritism towards state boards and said it maintains ''equity to all meritorious candidates coming not only from Indian states but also from abroad''.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) demanded immediate suspension and strict action against the professor.

''Pandey had recently made horrendous islamophobic and racist comments against Muslim students and students hailing from Kerala,'' they said in a statement. AISA members along with other DU students first gathered at the Arts Faculty where Pandey's effigy was burnt, which was followed by a march, a statement said.

Students raised slogans against casteism and demanded suspension of Pandey from all positions at Kirori Mal College.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also protested against KMC professor's remarks about students from Kerala.

NSUI members also met KMC principal and submitted a memorandum. The students' organisation demanded strict action against the professor at the earliest.

The students also burnt the photo of Pandey and also demanded an apology for his comments.

NSUI State President, Kunal Sehrawat said, ''We have given a stern warning to the DU administration through the protest today and demanded the immediate dismissal of the professor and also demanded an apology.'' The party's national secretary and Delhi in-charge Nitish Gaur added that the students of Kerala worked hard to get 100 per cent in the board exams.

''The professor should be sacked immediately so that no professor can do such a thing in future,'' he said.

