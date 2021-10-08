Left Menu

Delhi should make provisions to get all govt staff vaccinated, says employees welfare association

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government needs to make provisions to get all government employees vaccinated, the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association said on Friday after DDMA issued an order disallowing unvaccinated employees from attending offices.

''Most of the government employees have received both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it is important for the government to make provisions to get all the employees inoculated.

''Government employees work throughout the day and by the time they are free the vaccination slots are also gone. If the government thinks that vaccination is important, it should make provisions for vaccination available at our offices,'' said Umesh Batra, general secretary of the Delhi Government Employees Welfare Association.

A Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday noted that Delhi government employees and teachers not having at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their offices and workplaces from October 16.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as ''on leave'' till they get the jab, the order stated.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

