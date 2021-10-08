Unvaccinated Delhi govt employees won't be allowed to attend office from October 16: DDMA

Delhi government employees and teachers who have not received at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine will not be allowed to attend their workplaces from October 16, according to a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order on Friday.

All such unvaccinated Delhi government employees, including teachers and frontline workers, will be treated as ''on leave'' till they get the jab, the order stated.

Delhi government has also directed private schools to follow the DDMA order.

The heads of departments concerned will verify vaccinated employees through the Aarogya Setu app or vaccination certificate, it stated.

Around two lakh employees are working at various Delhi government departments, agencies and local bodies including, the three municipal corporations, officials said.

The order, issued by Delhi Chief Secretary and DDMA executive committee chairperson Vijay Dev, stated the Union government ''may consider issuing similar directions in respect of its employees working in Delhi.'' The DDMA, in its meeting on September 29, had decided to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of all government employees, frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff members in schools and colleges.

These people have frequent interaction with the general public and vulnerable section of the society, stated the order.

All government employees working in departments/autonomous bodies/ PSUs/local bodies/educational institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi, including frontline workers, healthcare workers as well as teachers and other staff working in schools and colleges should get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15, it stated.

''The government employees/ frontline workers/healthcare workers/teachers and other staff working in schools and colleges, who do not get vaccinated (at least first dose) by October 15 shall not be allowed to attend their offices/healthcare institutions/ educational institutions with effect from October 16, till they have obtained the first dose of vaccine,'' it said.

The Delhi government has also directed all private schools to ensure that their teaching and non-teaching staff get vaccine doses by October 15.

''The Directorate of Education has asked all private schools to ensure that all teachers and school staff including transportation staff who have not received vaccination so far be vaccinated by October 15,'' a senior officer said.

Teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated, may not be allowed to attend the school and their absence may be treated as on leave, from October 16, he said.

