Left Menu

Odisha urges Centre for early start to MCL's medical college & hospital

Odisha on Friday urged the Centre to take steps for early start to the medical college and hospital built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited MCL at Talcher for strengthening the health care service in the area, which is a hub of coal mining activity.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:33 IST
Odisha urges Centre for early start to MCL's medical college & hospital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha on Friday urged the Centre to take steps for early start to the medical college and hospital built by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at Talcher for strengthening the health care service in the area, which is a hub of coal mining activity. Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister N K Das wrote to his central government counterpart Mansukh Mandaviya. "It is requested that the Union Government may take suitable steps for early operationlisation of this Medical College and Hospital. This facility will help in further strengthening the health care service in the region and enhance the availability of doctors in Odisha." As part of its CSR commitment for the district, MCL, a CIL subsidiary, had signed an MoU with the state government in 2014 to establish a 500 beded and 100-seated medical college and hospital at Talcher. The state government has provided 20 acres free of cost for the purpose, the minister said. The initial commitment of MCL was to operationalise the medical college in 2016-17 and the construction of the campus was completed in 2019-20. However, since the last two years the infrastructure has not been utilised for starting the medical college and hospital, Das said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021