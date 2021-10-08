Left Menu

Ajmer Sharif dargah’s dewan condemned targeted killings in Srinagar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Dewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan of the Ajmer Sharif dargah on Friday condemned the killing of civilians in Srinagar, saying it is terrorists' design to derail Kashmir's development.

"The time has come for all of us to uproot the remaining terrorists in Kashmir and support the efforts of the government of India to create a new and an equal Kashmir for every citizen of India," Khan said while condemning the targeted killing.

"A marginal section of the people who took to terrorism due to the completely wrong understanding of Islam cannot stop the large majority of the peace-loving people from transforming the region into a New Kashmir," he said in a statement.

The spiritual head of the dargah said the primary and basic teaching of Sufism is love for humanity.

In the latest incident of targeted killing, the principal and a teacher of a government school were killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Thursday.

