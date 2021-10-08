Left Menu

Indian greco-roman wrestlers bite dust in World Championship

Indias greco-roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure in the World Championships as none of them could enter the medal rounds here on Friday.In the 51kg category, Sandeep crashed out in the first round losing 0-7 against Ekrem Ozturk of Turkey, followed by the ouster of Gyanender in the 60kg who lost 2-3 to Japans Ayata Suzuki.

PTI | Oslo | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:02 IST
India's greco-roman wrestlers cut a sorry figure in the World Championships as none of them could enter the medal rounds here on Friday.

In the 51kg category, Sandeep crashed out in the first round losing 0-7 against Ekrem Ozturk of Turkey, followed by the ouster of Gyanender in the 60kg who lost 2-3 to Japan's Ayata Suzuki. In the 72kg class, Vikas bowed out in the qualification round, losing to Cengiz Arslan of Turkey. Sajan then lost his 77kg opening round bout against Tamas Levai of Hungary.

The script was the same in the 82kg, 97kg and 130kg divisions. While Harpreet Singh lost to Ireland's Pejman Soltanmorad Poshtam in the qualifying round of 82kg, Ravi was shown the door by Korea's Jewoo Park. In the 130kg category, Sonu lost to Radoslav Plamenov Georgiev of Bulgaria in the qualifiers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

